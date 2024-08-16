New Music Friday: Benson Boone, Demi Lovato and more

Benson Boone is out with a new song called "Pretty Slowly," which is already a fan favorite, since Benson has been performing it on his current Fireworks & Rollerblades world tour. There's also a video, which captures Benson on tour. It's the second non-album song he's released this year, following "Death Wish Love" from the Twisters soundtrack.

Demi Lovato has released a bilingual duet with the Mexican band Groupo Firme called "Chula." There's also a video of the artists performing the song together onstage. Demi says in a statement the band's "energy and passion for music are infectious," adding that the collaboration has been "an incredible experience."

After dropping his new country album, F-1 Trillion, Thursday night, Post Malone surprised fans by releasing a new version, F-1 Trillion: Long Bed, a few hours later. It contains a whopping nine additional tracks. Unlike the original album, none of the songs are duets.

Train has teamed up with the genre-hopping trio Cheat Codes for a song called "Bloom." Train's Pat Monahan says in a statement, "I love [Cheat Codes'] songs, energy and the whole vibe they put out to the world. When I heard 'Bloom' I thought, 'This song is huge! They definitely do not need me.' I was so excited that they disagreed."

"Breakeven" band The Script has released Satellites, their first new album since the 2023 death of their guitarist Mark Sheehan. It features the single "At Your Feet."

Lauren Daigle has released an eight-track live album called Sessions, featuring two new versions of her hit "Thank God I Do," a new recording of her smash "You Say," her current single "Be Okay" and a cover of Joe Cocker's "You Are So Beautiful."

