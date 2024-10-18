New Music Friday: ROSÉ, Bruno Mars and more

Bruno Mars and ROSÉ have joined forces on her new single, "APT.," which is available to stream now. There's also a new music video to go along with the track, which Bruno co-directed with Daniel Ramos. "'APT.' is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home," ROSÉ said in a press release. "One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it... and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!"

David Guetta has teamed up with Ava Max and Alphaville for a new take on the latter's '80s smash hit "Forever Young." David put his own spin on the song over the summer, introducing it to a brand new generation of fans on TikTok. The song has accumulated over 3 million creations on TikTok in the past year alone.

Dean Lewis has released his new studio album, The Epilogue. It features his single "Empire," which has an accompanying music video that also released on Friday. The singer will embark on his largest global tour to date on Oct. 30, starting in Newcastle, Australia.

