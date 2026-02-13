New Music Friday: Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha and more

Meghan Trainor has been in a bubble lately enjoying her new daughter, Mikey Moon Sabara. But she continues to share music from her upcoming album, Toy With Me. After many teases, she's released "Get In Girl," the song that gives her upcoming tour its name. Meghan says of the empowerment anthem, "This song is for everyone who finally realized they deserve more. Sometimes you just need a song that reminds you that love shouldn't feel exhausting, and that leaving is okay and might be the most powerful thing you can do." Toy With Me is out April 24.

After announcing her new album, Dirty Blonde, Bebe Rexha has released the first single, "I Like You Better Than Me." She says, "I wrote this song because I know what it's like to feel trapped by comparison and impossible expectations. This album is about transparency, being real and raw — that's why I felt it was important to drop this one first." You can see a snippet of the video in the "supercut" of the album she released on Thursday. The full video arrives Feb. 17; the album is due in June.

Taylor Swift is offering fans a selection of CD singles featuring different mixes of "Opalite" and different artwork. They will be available until Sunday at 10:59 a.m. ET, or while supplies last.

His mom was a member of the Spice Girls, but Cruz Beckham's new song, "For Your Love," sounds closer to Oasis than "Wannabe." The song comes with a video in which a pushy music industry type tries to explain why Cruz needs a sponsor for his video and calls him "Romeo," which is his brother's name.

Other artists with new music out Friday include Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, Lauren Spencer Smith and Willa Ford.

