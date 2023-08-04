New Music Friday: MAX, Bebe Rexha and more

MAX is back with a new song called "Strings" featuring JVKE and Bazzi. The track is a tribute to MAX's wife. "I proposed to my wife 3 months after we started dating with a song I wrote for her called 'Lights Down Low,'" he explains in a statement. "I knew she was the one. 8 years later we have a beautiful 2-year-old girl together, and somehow my love for my wife grows stronger every day... I hear strings play every time she walks my way!"



Bebe Rexha and David Guetta are together again for new single "One in a Million," a follow-up to their chart-topper "I'm Good (Blue)." "You're my one, one, one in a million, it's like someone picked you out of the sky," Bebe sings on the clubby pop track.



Lauren Daigle has released a new ballad, "Be Okay." It's the latest song off her upcoming self-titled album, due out September 8.



James Arthur is out with a new track called "Blindside," as well as an accompanying music video. "'Blindside' is a song I've wanted to write for years, about falling in love with the right person at the wrong time," he says. "It's an energetic song with a sad lyric and it really suited this new rawer style I was after."

Can't get enough of the Barbie movie? The film's score, composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is out now. "The late nights and crazy hours we put into Barbie were all worth it to us, because we were so in love with this film," Ronson says in a statement. "And we truly hope listening to our score from beginning to end will give others the same emotional, whimsical experience they had watching this magical film."

