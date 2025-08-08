New Music Friday: Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll and more

Jonas Brothers have released their seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown. The album features Dean Lewis on the track "Loved You Better," rock band Switchfoot on the title track and Marshmello on the previously released "Slow Motion." The JoBros' JONAS 20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour kicks off Sunday with a hometown show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

In addition to the Jonas Brothers collab, Marshmello is teaming up with Jelly Roll on the "heartfelt" new track, "Holy Water." Marshmello plays 12-string, baritone guitar and mandolin on the track, as Jelly sings "One tear for the brokenhearted, pour out a little holy water." The mask-wearing music maker calls the song "one of the most emotional songs I've ever released," revealing, "It's about losing a loved one. Unfortunately, a lot of us can relate to that. When I showed the initial idea to Jelly Roll and told him the story, he loved it."

Rob Thomas has dropped a new song, "Picture Perfect," along with a lyric video. "Surprise!! My new song, 'Picture Perfect' is out now!!" he wrote on Instagram. Rob, who'd previously asked fans to submit their #pictureperfectmoments to him, added, "I've absolutely loved reading all of [them] - keep em coming!!!" Rob's new album, All Night Days, will be released Sept. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.