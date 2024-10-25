New Music Friday: Jin, Gwen Stefani and more

Jin from BTS has released his new song, "I'll Be There," which will be featured on his first-ever solo album, Happy, out Nov. 15. An accompanying music video also dropped on Friday, which features Jin dancing and running around a vast street in a moment of joy.

Gwen Stefani has put out her new single, "Swallow My Tears," her latest release from her upcoming fifth studio album, Bouquet, which arrives Nov. 15. The song is about how the past can come back to haunt us and how that sometimes gets taken out on the people we love.

Christina Perri is getting into the holiday spirit with the release of her new song, "Kid at Christmas." A duet with singer Calum Scott, the song was made for adults who still get a warm and fuzzy feeling around Christmastime.

Gigi Perez, whose viral hit "Sailor Song" is currently in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100, has just released a brand new single called "Fable." The song touches on grief, religion and her own relationship to God.

