New Miley Cyrus song, 'Secrets,' coming Friday

Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 'Something Beautiful,' June, 2025 (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

There's new Miley Cyrus music on the way.

She announced on Instagram that her song "Secrets" is out on Friday. In a snippet, you can hear Miley sing, "Anywhere you go/ You know I'll follow."

This is most likely the official release of the song that Miley wrote for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as a birthday gift; when he received it in August, he noted that Miley had recruited some members of Fleetwood Mac to play on it.

You can hear a snippet of the song on Billy Ray's post. Miley sings, "Secrets, I want to keep your secrets/ Like sunlight in the shadows/ Like footsteps in the grass/ I won’t ever break my promise/ Like a songbird in the silence/ Like stones against the glass.”

While appearing on Monica Lewinsky's podcast in June, Miley spoke about the song, which she said was part of a new album she's working on. She said she wanted her father to share family secrets with her, "even though I didn't really want to know."

