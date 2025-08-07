New mgk song inspired by having to perform at Chiefs' post-Super Bowl 'losers' party

Mgk's new album, Lost Americana, features a song called "dont wait run fast," which ESPN has announced will serve as its 2025 college football anthem. But it turns out the song was inspired by pro football, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Speaking to ABC News Live, mgk said, "It was cool 'cause I wrote that song after I left the Chiefs' losing party that I had to perform at at the Super Bowl."

Earlier this year, the Chiefs lost to the Eagles at Super Bowl 59.

Asked what it was like to play a "losing party," mgk laughed, "Just let me be the only one that can say I've done it. Don't ever sign yourself up for that. Wait to sign the paper ... until third quarter or something."

He added that he "rocks with" the Chiefs and felt "honored" that he was asked to do it.

"I was in Travis’ suite [during the game] and at the beginning of it, Taylor was like, ‘Hell yeah, we’re gonna come watch you perform. It’s gonna be crazy tonight.’ And internally, I was stoked. I was like, 'Oh, what a legendary night this is gonna be.'"

"By the third quarter, dude, I was looking at that score — I went up to Taylor, I was like, ‘Y’all aren’t coming tonight, huh?’ She was like, ‘I don’t think so, man. I’ll see if I can get him to get out.’”

In other mgk sports-related news, MGK Day will be celebrated in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 8-10. Events include a free concert by the singer and a celebrity shootout, where stars including former NFL players, streetball legends, UFC champions, snowboarders, actors and WWE stars will play a half-court, streetball-style basketball game.

