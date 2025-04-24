New Kids on the Block releasing 35th anniversary edition of 'Step by Step' in June

New Kids on the Block will mark the 35th anniversary of their hit album Step by Step with a reissue coming June 13.

The original album, released June 5, 1990, hit #1 and included the hits "Step by Step" and "Tonight." The reissue is available on regular vinyl and as a picture disc, as well as on CD and digital. The CD and digital versions feature two unreleased tracks -- "Honey Don't You Leave Me Tonight" and "I Love My Girl" -- as well as four bonus tracks. There's also a Target-exclusive CD that includes a live version of "Where Do I Go From Here."

The group, who marked New Kids on the Block Day on Thursday, also launched a Sleep Story on the Calm app called Step by Step to Sleep, in which the New Kids help send you off to dreamland by sharing personal tips, stories and routines.

But wait, there's more: the group have put out two new live performance videos of "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Magic Summer Medley," both shot live on their 2024 Magic Summer Tour.

New Kids on the Block will launch their Las Vegas residency, The Right Stuff, at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 20. The residency features The Right Stuff Afterparty Experience, hosted by Donnie Wahlberg, on June 21, June 28 and July 5. Tickets to that are sold separately.

Visit ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVEGAS for more info.

