New Kids On The Block Day to be celebrated April 24 in Las Vegas

Back in 1989, the governor of Massachusetts declared April 24 to be New Kids On The Block Day — but this year, the day will be celebrated in Las Vegas.

As part of the run-up to New Kids' upcoming Las Vegas residency, The Right Stuff, Sin City will feature plenty of events and activities themed around the group on April 24. A dance party will take place at Bliss Dance, next to Park MGM, featuring ticket giveaways, photo ops and an appearance from Block-E The Blockhead, the official New Kids mascot.

In addition, a ticket scavenger hunt will be sponsored at Zia Records, which has two locations in Vegas, and New Kids On The Block-branded bags of coffee will be available at Mothership Coffee Roasters and Sunrise Coffee locations. Some of those bags will have "golden tickets" inside, guaranteeing fans access to the residency.

If you want something stronger than coffee, PKWY Tavern is offering a cocktail called The Right Stuff at all seven of their locations through April 28. Each drink comes with a code that will enter you into a ticket giveaway. And you can have a post-hangover workout at TruFusion with NKOTB-themed classes on April 24.

The Right Stuff residency starts at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 20 and is set to run through July 5. It'll then return in November and February.

