New Demi Lovato song 'Fast' coming on Friday

By Andrea Dresdale

Demi Lovato's new era is "Fast" approaching.

The singer will release her new single, "Fast," on Aug. 1. She posted a TikTok Monday that has the longest snippet yet that we've heard of the upbeat dance tune. In it, she's riding in a car with the windows open, singing, "I wanna go fast/ I wanna go hard/ I wanna go anywhere anywhere you are/ No matter how close/ no matter how far/  I wanna go anywhere anywhere you are."

"Fast" will be Demi's first solo single since 2023's "Swine" and her first pop release in several years. She's recently focused on more rock and pop-punk sounds, including with her most recent album, 2022's Holy Fvck.

While announcing the song's release on Instagram, Demi also posted what looked like photos taken on the set of a music video. Her husband, Jordan Lutes, wrote in the comments, "ur perfect. Can't wait for this droppp."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

