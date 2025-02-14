Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman insists he's a starter and won't work out of the bullpen

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: Marcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman raised a few eyebrows when he missed the team's first two days of spring training workouts in Tampa. But the workouts weren't mandatory (players have to report to camp on Feb. 22) and manager Aaron Boone was aware that the right-hander might skip them.

However, Stroman did report to the Yankees' facility on Friday and had a message for the team: He considers himself a starting pitcher and does not want to pitch out of the bullpen.

"I’m a starter," Stroman told reporters. "I won’t pitch in the bullpen."

Stroman, 33, repeated the point several times while speaking with the media. Yet going into spring training, the 11-year veteran appears to be on the outside of the Yankees' projected five-man starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, free agent addition Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt.

Marcus Stroman was asked about the possibility of moving to the bullpen:



"I'm a starter. I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter" pic.twitter.com/M0N1kJGza2 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 14, 2025

Boone said he didn't intend for the team to go with a six-man rotation, though it's inevitable that other pitchers will start during a 162-game season.

"Never say never," said Boone, via ESPN. "I mean, I don't necessarily see us doing that, but we'll see where we're at. Again, that's a long way away."

Seeing the starting pitching surplus, the Yankees reportedly attempted to trade Stroman during the offseason but found no takers for his $18.3 million salary for 2025. He also has a vesting option at the same salary for 2026 if he pitches 140 innings this season. But Stroman likely won't reach that total if he's not in the rotation.

In addition to the trade rumors, Stroman revealed that he lost his home in Malibu during the January wildfires in Southern California.

Until the situation is resolved, Stroman says he's going to prepare for a starter's workload during the spring. And the Yankees have the six-week duration of spring training to continue pursuing a trade. He insists that he has no issue with team management and gets along well with his teammates.

"Everyone in that clubhouse, I have nothing but love for and they all know that," <a data-i13n="cpos:11;pos:1" href="https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/43843555/marcus-stroman-rejoins-yankees-camp-eyes-starter-role">Stroman said</a>. "We all have a great relationship in there, from the staff and the employees all the way down. You can freely go ask anybody. I love everybody in that clubhouse. This is part of the business. It has nothing to do with my love for anybody in there."

Last season, Stroman made 30 appearances (29 starts) for the Yankees, finishing with a 10-9 record, 4.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings. His rate of 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings was the second-lowest of his career.