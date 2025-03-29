Yankees open with three straight home runs off three straight pitches from Nestor Cortes

Mar 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees got off to a hot start on Saturday, opening a home game against the Milwaukee Brewers by notching three straight home runs off of the first three pitches.

Better yet, the homers came against former Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes, who was traded to Milwaukee soon after dropping the ball in New York's World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt started things off, hitting off the very first pitch of the game. After that, left fielder Cody Bellinger got a solo homer of his own off his very first pitch, and then right fielder Aaron Judge did the exact same in his at-bat.

Cortes later gave up yet another solo homer in the inning, letting catcher Austin Wells hit one deep to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

WHAT A START FOR THE @YANKEES!!!



3 pitches, 3 home runs!! pic.twitter.com/xWqAqH9X0y — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

It was the first time that the Yankees faced their former pitcher since the World Series, when Cortes failed to close out Game 1 and allowed a walk-off grand slam from Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman — the first in World Series history.

The Brewers later went on to score two runs at the top of the second inning, cutting the Yankees' lead in half.

The Yankees opened up their 2025 season with a 4-2 win over Milwaukee on Thursday.