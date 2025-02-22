Yankees' Devin Williams helped change team's facial hair policy by meeting with team owner Hal Steinbrenner

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The big news from the New York Yankees spring training as the team opened camp this week was the change in the organization's long-standing facial hair policy.

For the past 49 years, beards were not allowed among Yankees players. But team owner Hal Steinbrenner announced on Friday that "well-groomed beards" would now be permitted as the franchise evolves with the times.

New Yankees reliever Devin Williams reportedly instigated the policy change, meeting with Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman to discuss the team rule, according to The Athletic. Williams previously favored a full beard during his previous six major league seasons and reported to the Yankees' camp in Tampa with his facial hair still in place.

Williams reluctantly shaved when pitchers and catchers had their first workout, but had stubble on his face for team photos which signaled a new era. He told The Athletic that he intends to grow his beard back, and how long it gets will likely indicate the limits of the Yankees' adjusted policy.

Like Greg Vaughn did with the Cincinnati Reds 26 years ago, Williams appears to have sparked change and freed his teammates' faces.

Williams, 30, acknowledged that the facial hair policy would be a factor in deciding whether or not to re-sign with the Yankees. The All-Star reliever can be a free agent after the season and figures to be in demand with a career 1.83 ERA, a rate of 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings and 68 saves.

Steinbrenner acknowleged that the policy could become an obstacle with future player acquisitions among a generation which feels beards are "part of their character."

"If I ever found out that a player we wanted to acquire to make us better, to get us a championship, did not want to be here ... would not come here because of that policy ... that would be very, very concerning," Steinbrenner said, <a data-i13n="cpos:10;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/article/with-change-to-facial-hair-policy-yankees-and-owner-hal-steinbrenner-show-willingness-to-adapt-recognition-of-reality-215111326.html">via Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz</a>. "I am fairly convinced that's a real concern."

However, Yankees captain Aaron Judge doesn't intend to let his hair grow out.

"I got drafted by this organization, so the very first day I was here, I've been shaving since 2013," <a data-i13n="cpos:11;pos:1" href="https://nypost.com/2025/02/22/sports/yankees-aaron-judge-wont-grow-beard-after-facial-hair-policy-change/">Judge told the New York Post</a>. "This is what I know, this is what I'm used to. I look around the building, look at old photos of the past legends and people that played here, they all followed that rule, so I just tried to follow on their path."

Judge went on to explain that he told Steinbrenner keeping rules such as no hair below the collar in place was important to maintain discipline and a standard with the Yankees.