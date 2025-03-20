Yahoo Fantasy Plus identifies 3 of 2025's top outfield sleepers — how much value do they offer at ADP?

Using the Fantasy Plus Experts Consensus model, we've identified three outfielders whose ADPs are 150 or above with the highest consensus projected fantasy points for 2025. AKA, the outfielders with real sleeper appeal. We've also included a wealth of data, both free (consensus projected fantasy points and 2025 season stats) as well as exclusive to Yahoo Fantasy Plus (consensus maximum/minimum fantasy points projections and highest/lowest expert rank) to give you a sample of all we have to offer.

Dalton Del Don has analyzed the data and reveals if he believes each player offers fantasy value at ADP.

Jurickson Profar, Braves

The 6th-highest consensus projected fantasy points total at pick 150 or above among outfielders using Fantasy Plus modeling

Projected fantasy points: 1,071

Consensus maximum fantasy points projection: 1,241

Consensus minimum fantasy points projection: 791

2025 Yahoo Fantasy consensus projections

AVG

HR

RBI

SB

R

.257

17

67

7

80

Rankings overview

Composite expert rank: 190

Highest overall rank: 145 (Andy Behrens, Yahoo)

Lowest: 233 (Ryan Rufe, Rotowire)

Yahoo ADP: 180

Profar is an interesting case who makes perfect sense to make this list. He just posted career highs in plate appearances (668), homers (24), runs scored (94), RBI (85) and batting average (.280) as a 31-year-old last season. Profar also tied his career-high with 10 steals during his contract season. He went from going undrafted in fantasy leagues to being a top 30 fantasy hitter. While skepticism is deserved given Profar's breakout occurred so late in his career, it came with a new leg kick, and his Statcast numbers (including top 25 in Batting Run Value) back up the impressive performance. Moreover, Profar gets a boost moving from Petco to Truist Park in Atlanta, and he'll bat atop (until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns) or toward the middle of an Atlanta lineup projected to score the second-most runs in baseball.

Bottom line: Profar has been dealing with a wrist injury during spring, but he's taking batting practice and expected to be ready for Opening Day. He's likely to regress some at the plate in 2025, but last year's growth looked real, and the move to Atlanta was a definite upgrade. I'm in on Profar (OF44), who has the sixth-highest projected fantasy points total after pick 150 among outfielders using Fantasy Plus modeling.

Cedric Mullins, Orioles

The 13th-highest consensus projected fantasy points total at pick 150 or above among outfielders using Fantasy Plus modeling

Projected fantasy points: 966

Consensus maximum fantasy points projection: 1,177

Consensus minimum fantasy points projection: 737

2025 Yahoo Fantasy consensus projections

AVG

HR

RBI

SB

R

.239

17

62

28

70

Rankings overview

Composite expert rank: 200

Highest overall rank: 161 (Rufe)

Lowest: 233 (Daniel Marcus, Rotowire)

Yahoo ADP: 225

Mullins wasn't an everyday player throughout 2024, but he finished as a top 65 fantasy hitter anyway. Mullins racked up 18 homers and 32 steals over just 444 at-bats, and he's slated to be Baltimore's No. 3 hitter (behind Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman) against righties entering 2025. Mullins has been a remarkably similar hitter each of the last three seasons, when he's posted wRC+s of 108, 99 and 105. Mullins' BABIP has unluckily dropped each of the past four seasons, including a career-low .261 last year. That mark would've ranked 115th among 129 qualified hitters and was nearly 30 points lower than his career hit rate (.289).

Bottom line: Mullins was nearly a top 25 fantasy outfielder last year despite being platooned, yet he's the OF55 in Yahoo drafts. I'm in on Mullins, who's one of only 13 hitters OOPSY projects to go 15/30 this season.

George Springer, Blue Jays

The 3rd-highest consensus projected fantasy points total at pick 150 or above among outfielders using Fantasy Plus modeling

Projected fantasy points: 1,048

Consensus maximum fantasy points projection: 1,242

Consensus minimum fantasy points projection: 786

2025 Yahoo Fantasy consensus projections

AVG

HR

RBI

SB

R

.238

20

67

14

76

Rankings overview

Composite expert rank: 195

Highest overall rank: 147 (Marcus)

Lowest: 227 (Dalton Del Don, Yahoo)

Yahoo ADP: 238

Springer would theoretically be a target to bounce back at a lower ADP coming off a down year, but there are more concerns than just last season's performance. Springer hit mostly leadoff last year, but he's likely to bat toward the bottom half of Toronto's lineup in 2025. It's possible that leads to Springer hitting cleanup, but he just posted a .660 OPS (91 wRC+) with sinking peripherals (8.7 BB%, 21.6 K%) in the second half last year. Moreover, he's been a disaster on defense over the last two seasons, so there's even potential that fast-rising prospect Alan Roden eventually ends up taking Springer's job. Roden is having a huge spring, while Springer is batting .115/.324/.154.

Bottom line: Springer has seen his slugging percentage fall from .555 to .472 to .405 to .371 over the last three seasons, so he's clearly in decline. Projections call for roughly 19 homers, 14 steals and a .240-245 batting average, so there are outfielders (Garrett Mitchell, Nolan Jones) going later with more upside. The 35-year-old isn't a bad pick given his modest ADP (OF63), but he's a fantasy fade for me.

