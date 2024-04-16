WNBA Draft 2024: Dyaisha Fair leads top five steals of a historic draft night

Elizabeth Kitley Cathy Engelbert Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 24th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Casrdoso dominate post-WNBA draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds. With only 144 roster spots in the WNBA, it's challenging for later-round picks to have staying power, but these five players have what it takes.

Here are the top steals of the 2024 draft:

G Dyaisha Fair, Las Vegas Aces

Second round, 16th overall out of Syracuse

Getting the third-leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history in the second round is the definition of a steal. Plenty of teams were scared off because Fair is only 5-foot-5 in a league where the majority of guards hover around 6-feet tall. But Fair is a proven scorer who elevates and uses space, angles and body positioning to get shots. There’s no reason to think that won’t translate to the WNBA if she’s given the opportunity to get acclimated, and Las Vegas is the perfect place to do so. The Aces are coming off back-to-back championships, and they have the roster to win another. Fair won’t be called on to contribute right away and can instead learn from Chelsea Gray and two other undersized guards in Kelsey Plum and coach Becky Hammon, a Hall of Famer who retired in 2014 .

G Helena Pueyo, Connecticut Sun

Second round, 22nd overall out of Arizona

After a five-year career at Arizona, Pueyo doesn’t have stats that jump off the page, but her ability to do a little bit of everything fits into the Sun’s system and the way coach Stephanie White constructs a roster. Pueyo is a long guard, and defense is probably her biggest strength. In her last season with the Wildcats, Pueyo averaged 3.2 steals and just under one block per game. She also had the best 3-point shooting season of her career, knocking down 37.5% of her attempts. Pueyo is a utility player who has the potential to excel in multiple categories, so her upside was certainly worth a second-round selection.

C Elizabeth Kitley, Las Vegas Aces

Second round, 24th overall out of Virginia Tech

Prior to tearing her ACL at the end of the college season, Kitley was projected as a top-10 pick. Instead, she fell to the last pick in the second round. Kitley won’t play this season, but her upside is tremendous, making her a steal for the right team. Enter Las Vegas. The Aces don’t need Kitley to play right away, so they can afford to let her have all the necessary time to rehab and develop. She will be able to learn from A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker, while hopefully extending her range – something that could make her dangerous at the pro level.

G McKenzie Forbes, Los Angeles Sparks

Third round, 28th overall pick out of USC

Another guard with size, McKenzie Forbes proved herself capable of being in the WNBA after an excellent senior campaign at USC. Forbes, who transferred after two seasons at Harvard, is a high-IQ player who knows how to pick her spots. She played alongside JuJu Watkins at USC and knew when to let Watkins takeover and when it was her turn to step up. In a league full of stars, understanding moments is key. Forbes is also known for hitting shots in big moments, which is why she was the MVP of the Pac-12 tournament after scoring 26 points, including four 3-pointers, in a win over Stanford.

G Ashley Owusu, Dallas Wings

Third round, 33rd overall out of Penn State

Third-round picks rarely make rosters, simply because there are only 12 spots per team. So it’s not a bad idea to take a risk in the third round. Owusu is certainly a risk, but one with immense potential. If she pans out, that’s great, if not, no harm done. Owusu had an interesting college journey, starting at Maryland before one season at Virginia Tech, where she didn’t play many minutes, and finishing her career at Penn State. Owusu averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, proving she is still a capable scorer – something she was known for at Maryland. Owusu is athletic and strong, and has the ability to create her own shot.