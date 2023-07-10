Wimbledon Day 8: American Madison Keys ends 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's dream run

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Madison Keys of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round during Day Eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

After a week of rain-drenched and rain delayed play, we're finally into the second week of Wimbledon. But after four matches of brilliant play, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's dream run at the All England Club has come to an unceremonious end.

Madison Keys, one of two American women left in the women's draw, defeated Russia's Andreeva 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in a tough match that required Keys to play all three sets and pull off a comeback.

Andreeva almost won the match in two sets. She came out strong against Keys, taking advantage of Keys' slow start to smash her way to first set win in 32 minutes. In the second set, Andreeva jumped out to a 3-0 lead which soon went to 4-1. But then Keys came alive. She won three straight games to tie the score at 4-4 and then managed to force a tiebreak, which she won fairly quickly.

Keys was on a roll in the final set. She won three of the first four games, then cruised to the win having lost just two games. But there was a little wrinkle at the end that gave Keys match point. In the final game, Andreeva slipped and fell while trying to save a point, and her racket flew out of her hand. Normally that's not an issue, but Andreeva had thrown her racket in frustration earlier in the match and was given a warning by the chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell.

So when the Engzell saw Andreeva release the racket again, she docked the young player a point — even though Andreeva insisted she slipped and the racket unintentionally fell out of her hand — which brought up match point for Keys.

Andreeva refused to shake the umpire's hand after the match, which is not a good look. But she's just 16 years old and in uncharted territory. That's not the way anyone wants their cinderella run to end.

Though to be fair, Keys wasn't exactly heartbroken. The prospect of losing to a literal teenager was looming large early in the match, and Keys was just glad she made it to the next round — her first time in the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 2015.