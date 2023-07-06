Wimbledon Day 4: Stan Wawrinka resurfaces, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advances as upsets shake up tournament

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates the victory in the Men's Singles second round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Two sides of the professional tennis age spectrum made stunning moves on Day 4 of Wimbledon.

Mirra Andreeva, a 16-year-old Russian who made her WTA debut in 2022, became the third-youngest player to reach the third round at Wimbledon in the Open Era after she advanced on a walkover of 10th-seeded Barbora Krejčíková. Andreeva led 6-3, 4-0, before Krejčíková retired in the second set.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Stan Wawrinka reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2020 after he upset No. 29th seeded Tomás Martín Etcheverry out of Argentina. Wawrinka — who is 15 years older than Etcheverry — won the opening set, dropped the set but cruised through the final two frames to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

If you want to feel old, Wawrinka had already competed in 12 Gran Slam tournaments — including two at Wimbledon — before Andreeva was born in 2007.

So while Andreeva could be the future of women's tennis, Wawrinka proved Thursday he can still very much play with the younger generation on the men's side.

Other notable upsets

Elise Mertens fell to Elina Svitolina in three sets. Svitolina, the unseeded Ukrainian, cruised to an opening set win, then faltered in the second only to rebound ferociously in the third and final frame. Svitolina beat the 28th-seeded Mertens out of Belgium 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. Svitolina recently made it to the French Open quarterfinals but hasn't advanced to the semifinals of any Grand Slam since she did so at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.

Markéta Vondroušová shocked No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova with a win in straight sets. Vondroušová, a 24-year-old Czech, had never advanced past the second round at Wimbledon. She won 6-3, 6-3.

Jule Niemeier, a year removed from her quarterfinal appearance at last year's Wimbledon, has eyes on a repeat performance after she beat 16th-seeded Karolína Muchová, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1.

Other notable results

Alexander Zverev, fresh off his semifinal appearance at the French Open, battled to beat Gijs Brouwer in three sets. Zverev won 6-4, 7(7)-6(4), 7(7)-6(5) to advance to the second round.

Alex de Minaur, the No. 15 seed, beat Kimmer Coppejans in four sets. de Minaur lost the opening frame in a back-and-forth tiebreak but found his rhythm in the final three sets to pull off the win. It took another tiebreaker in the fourth frame, but de Minaur finished with a 7(7)-6(5), 6-3, 6-3, 7(7)-6(2) victory.

Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 14 seed, won in straight sets over Jaume Munar: 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Denis Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed, beat Grégoire Barrère in three sets: 6-3, 6-4, 7(9)-6(7).

Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 17 seed, beat Jan Choinski in three sets: 6-4, 6-4, 7(7)-6(3).

How did the Americans do?

Sofia Kenin beat Wang Xinyu in straight sets: 6-4, 6-3.

J.J. Wolf lost to 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik in three sets. Wolf had a chance to steal a frame when he forced a tiebreaker in the second set, but couldn't pull off the win. Bublik's final tally ended in a 6-3, 7(7)-6(5), 6-0 victory.

Michael Mmoh won 15 games, but no sets in a loss to Maximilian Marterer. The German opponent won 7-5, 7(7)-6(5), 6-4.

Alycia Parks lost to Ana Bogdan. Though Parks won the first frame, Bogdan rallied to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.