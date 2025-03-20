'Wicked' hits streaming this week: How to watch the Oscar-winning musical at home

Wicked is finally coming to Peacock! Soon you can stream the magical musical that has cast a spell on all our hearts as many times as you want. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the 2024 adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical stars Cynthia Erivo as the future Wicked Witch of the West and Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch in their university days.

You'll be able to stream both Wicked and Wicked(Sing-Along Version) starting Friday, March 21, at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock, alongside a host of bonus content already available on the platform including Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked. Here's what else to know about how to watch Wicked at home.

When does 'Wicked' come out on streaming?

Wicked has been out on digital since early February, but the Oscar-winning musical is finally coming to a streaming platform near you. Wicked will land on Peacock on Friday, March 21.

What time does 'Wicked' come out on Peacock?

Wicked will be available to stream on Peacock beginning at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

How to watch 'Wicked':

More ways to watch 'Wicked' at home:

You can also rent Wicked for just $5.99 on Amazon (that's 70% off its usual price), so if you aren't interested in signing up for Peacock but still want to revisit Shiz University, this Amazon deal is a good option.

'Wicked' cast:

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in Wicked alongside Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Bowen Yang.

'Wicked 2' release date:

Titled Wicked: For Good, "Wicked 2" is slated to be released on Nov. 21. But you can stream Wicked to your heart's content while you wait.

'Wicked: For Good' trailer:

There's no official trailer or even a teaser out yet forWicked: For Good (though there are some interesting fan-made trailers floating around on YouTube right now).