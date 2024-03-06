Who is Jason Palmer, the Democrat who beat Biden in American Samoa's Democratic caucus? Here's what we know.

By Kelsey Weekman, Yahoo News

President Joe Biden's streak of Democratic primary wins was interrupted on Super Tuesday by Jason Palmer, a self-described entrepreneur with almost no political profile. The unknown candidate won 51 of the 91 votes cast in the small island territory of American Samoa, earning four delegates to Biden's two.

Though Palmer's posts on X seemed to suggest that he had campaigned in American Samoa in person, the 52-year-old told told the AP in an interview after his win Tuesday night that he'd "been campaigning remotely, doing Zoom town halls, talking to people, listening to them about their concerns and what matters to them."

So what do we know about him? Not much at the moment.

According to the Associated Press, Palmer says he is a Baltimore resident who has worked for various businesses and nonprofits. A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Palmer lists his most recent employer as a venture capital firm that specializes in education and technology, and says he held high-level positions at Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the past. In a blog post, Palmer wrote that he started his first "EdTech" business in 1998.

Palmer experienced a "surge in momentum" ahead of Tuesday's primary, according to Samoa News. A resident praised him for "giving American Samoa the attention it deserves!"

According to campaign finance records, Palmer has loaned his campaign more than $500,000 of his own money.

American Samoa participates in primary races, but does not take part in the general election. In 2020, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's win in the territory was the only primary victory of his campaign.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!