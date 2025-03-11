Which teams are GUARANTEED no. 1 seeds in NCAA tourney? | College Basketball Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Basketball Power Hour

Join Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Ice Young as they unravel the madness from the first week of March on the latest episode of College Basketball Power Hour! The trio starts off with a recap of the biggest moments from the weekend including Trey Holloman & Michigan State's routing of rival Michigan, Bree Hall's dominant defense for South Carolina in the SEC women's tournament and Steph Curry announcing he'll join Davidson athletics as assistant General Manager. Several women's conference tournaments were decided over the weekend with Kara Lawson, Duke women's head coach, hoisting the ACC trophy and Hailey van Lith leading TCU to their first Big 12 title.

Caroline, Fitz & Ice debate which four teams are worthy of the no. 1 seeds in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. For the men, could Auburn lose out on being the overall no. 1 seed after two losses to round-out their regular season? And if so, is Duke’s strength of schedule tough enough to give them the edge? The Houston Cougars have proved they’re worthy of a no. 1 seed, but where does that leave Florida, Tennessee & Michigan State? In the women’s tournament, USC & UCLA have clear cases for being no. 1 seeds, but could UConn be left out of the top teams despite beating Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks? Plus, you can’t forget about Texas and Notre Dame!

To wrap, the trio previews the SEC men’s tournament which will likely prove to be a must-watch from the first round all the way to the championship game.

(3:08) Name, Image & Liked-it

(3:47) Steph Curry to join Davidson athletics

(5:45) Tre Holloman vs. Michigan MBB

(10:30) Bree Hall vs. Texas WBB

(15:30) Dan Hurley’s rockstar status

(19:58) Duke WBB win ACC tournament

(22:59) TCU WBB win Big 12 tournament

(26:59) Central Connecticut MBB survives

(28:42) JuJu Watkins passes Caitlin Clark in scoring

(31:39) Omaha MBB Cinderella story

(35:34) Which MBB teams should be no. 1 seeds?

(47:35) Which WBB teams should be no. 1 seeds?

(59:03) What we’re watching: SEC MBB tournament

