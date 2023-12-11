What's being lost in the Chiefs' officiating complaints: Kadarius Toney really was offsides

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andy Reid believed the officials should have warned the Kansas City Chiefs before Kadarius Toney was given a penalty for being offsides. He called it "a bit embarrassing" for the league.

Patrick Mahomes, who melted down to the officials on the sideline and continued his rant after the game, even when shaking hands with Josh Allen, didn't think a big penalty should have been called in that situation.

There's something pretty important missing in all the Chiefs' angst about the officiating after their loss to the Buffalo Bills: The officials got the call right. Toney really was offsides. It's almost impossible to argue otherwise.

Here's the overhead shot, via Jonathan Jones of CBS:

This was at the moment the ball was snapped pic.twitter.com/LynhCj3lCU — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 11, 2023

Toney is offsides. The ball is behind the 48-yard line, and Toney is ahead of the 48-yard line. A penalty was called a penalty.

The Chiefs were angry about an untimely offsides penalty that wiped out a great touchdown, on a cross-field lateral from Travis Kelce to Toney that would have given them the lead. Maybe they should spend more time blaming the player who didn't line up right.

Officiating experts agree: It's a penalty

If your eyes see something different than Toney lining up offsides, two officiating experts and former NFL officials agreed that it was a penalty.

Here's Gene Steratore of CBS:

When officiating the line of scrimmage, general philosophy is not to be overly technical and split hairs over very minor infractions (such as a receiver's hand slightly breaking the LOS). However, when an infraction is so egregious and obvious, a flag has to be thrown.



Kadarius… — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) December 11, 2023

And Terry McAulay of NBC:

Rules analyst Terry McAulay breaks down the penalty at the end of the Bills v Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/5t3DWKgIuu — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 11, 2023

The penalty wiped out a magnificent play in which Kelce found Toney for the score. It would have been perhaps the play of the year. But it was a penalty and ultimately didn't count. That happens.

Yet we have a respected head coach in Reid calling the officials out for not giving the Chiefs a free pass for their first violation.

"I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game," Reid said. "[It's] a bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place."

And then whatever Mahomes was ranting about.

"That's a Hall of Fame tight end making a Hall of Fame play that won't be shown because [they] threw a flag for offensive offsides," Mahomes said, via Fox 59. "It takes away from, not only this game, this season, but from a legendary career that Travis has had. That hurts me because I know how hard he works for it."

Not too much complaining about Toney himself lining up wrong. And the Chiefs should know better.

Chiefs benefited from a big call in the Super Bowl

There was a freakout at the end of last season's Super Bowl for a penalty being called a penalty. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry had a hold on receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that was so obvious, even Bradberry said he held the receiver. It was a key spot in the game, a bit third down on the Chiefs' final drive. The argument for many was that it shouldn't have been called in that spot. But, it was also complaining about a penalty being called a penalty.

Officials have gotten a lot of criticism this season, and rightfully so. There have been some huge missed calls and non-calls that have changed the outcomes of games. Maybe someone should have warned Reid or Toney before the play in question. But in this particular controversy, one key point should be made as everyone complains about NFL officiating for yet another week.

The officials got this call right.