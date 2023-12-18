Western Kentucky scores 21 unanswered in fourth quarter to win Famous Toastery Bowl in OT over Old Dominion

Famous Toastery Bowl - Western Kentucky v Old Dominion CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 18: Caden Veltkamp #10 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers throws the ball against the Old Dominion Monarchs during the first half of the Famous Toastery Bowl at Jerry Richardson Stadium on December 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Western Kentucky scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter in an improbable 38-35 overtime win over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

Old Dominion jumped out to a 28-0 lead less than 17 minutes into the game and led 35-14 with 3:04 to go in the third quarter. The Western Kentucky comeback was on from there as Caden Veltkamp threw three TD passes to three different receivers in the fourth quarter.

The game-tying score came to K.D. Hutchinson with 19 seconds left.

WESTERN KENTUCKY!!!!!!!!!! WE GOT A TIE GAME IN CHARLOTTE!!! WKU WAS DOWN 28-0 AT ONE POINT!! pic.twitter.com/t0lGrm96rO — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 18, 2023

WKU then won on a 29-yard field goal by Lucas Carneiro in overtime after blocking Old Dominion’s field goal attempt to start the extra period. The block came after WKU blocked Ethan Sanchez’s 47-yard field goal with 2:53 to go in the fourth quarter. Had Sanchez made that kick, Western Kentucky would have trailed by 10.

Instead, the Hilltoppers went 64 yards in nine plays to force overtime.

Sanchez finished the game 0-of-3 on field goals while Veltkamp didn’t even start the game for Western Kentucky. Old Dominion got out to such a big lead early thanks to a fumble by starter Turner Helton that was turned into ODU’s second TD of the game and a pick-six on the following possession by Kris Caine that gave the Monarchs a 21-0 lead.

Veltkamp came in to replace Helton after that possession and played the rest of the way. He finished the game 40-of-52 passing for 383 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 19 times for 53 yards. He played the game after announcing on Nov. 27 that he would be entering the transfer portal but staying with the team through the bowl game.

I will be entering the transfer portal on December 4th, but will be with Western Kentucky through our bowl game. pic.twitter.com/MeOxHVLe5c — Caden Veltkamp (@crveltkamp) November 27, 2023

Sticking around turned out to be a great choice.

Helton started the game because Austin Reed sat out the game ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Reed has been the Hilltoppers’ starting QB for the past two seasons and threw for 3,340 yards in 2023 after throwing for over 4,700 yards in 2022.