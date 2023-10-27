Week 8 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's the crossover episode you didn't know you needed! Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is his partner in crime at Reception Perception James Koh. Harmon and Koh tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 8.

2:45 - Binge games:

2:52- L.A. Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Potential fade game for Puka Nacua?

10:04 - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Is this the Calvin Ridley breakout game?

17:34 - Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: The Sam Darnold show?

22:45 - Stream games:

23:00 - Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Two teams going in different directions

27:08 - New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Signs of life for Patriots, Mac Jones?

35:22 - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders: Do Eagles break sack record against Howell?

40:53 - Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers: Does Frank Reich live with QB regret?

44:29 - Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks: Can PJ Walker run a functional offense?

48:42- Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals: When will we see Kyler Murray?

53:25 - Chicago Bears vs. L.A. Chargers: This a get right game for Chargers?

57:23 - Skip games:

57:33 - Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans: Will Levis debut is... exciting?

1:00:35 - New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts: Matt does not like the Saints offense one bit

1:05:30- New York Jets vs. New York Giants: Which backup QB do you trust more?

1:07:27 - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions: Do Lions bounce back in a big way?

