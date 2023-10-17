Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

NFL: OCT 15 49ers at Browns CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he leaves the field following the National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the biggest upsets of Week 6 was the Cleveland Browns taking down the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Stunningly, the Browns defense held the previously unstoppable 49ers offense to just 17 points.

Sure, the 9ers lost Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel in the game, but let's not underscore the fact that Cleveland's defense has been one of the best units in the NFL the entire season.

Cleveland is currently our No. 2-ranked D/ST for Week 7 — see how the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 7 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?