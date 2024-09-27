Week 5 Race For The Case & Matthew Sluka's NIL Holdout | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to UNLV quarterback Matt Sluka's decision to sit out the remainder of the season due to not receiving a promised NIL deal. Also, Dellenger provides the latest update on the Pac-12's attempts to fill their conference. They discuss the Mountain West's efforts to keep most of its remaining members.

Additionally, they take a closer look at the biggest matchup of the weekend between Alabama and Georgia, USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander entering the transfer port, and of course the Week 5 edition of Race for the Case.

(1:23) Georgia vs Alabama Preview

(13:42) Matt Sluka's holdout

(32:56) Bear Alexander to leave USC

(38:21) Latest on Pac-12 realignment

(51:10) Race for the Case

