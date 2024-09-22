Week 4 Overreaction: Michigan grinds down USC & Tennessee's defense looks nasty

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Week 4 managed to be much messier than anyone anticipated. On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revel in Michigan's overpowering win over USC and Tennessee's defensive domination of Oklahoma. And of course, they give another pitch for why Colorado's Travis Hunter should win the Heisman.

They also catch up with an overzealous Kansas State fan, hype up Utah's defense, call out Tobacco Road coaching staffs, and evaluate where Illinois fits in the Big Ten after beating Nebraska.

(4:50) Colorado Baylor

(18:16) Michigan USC

(24:20) Tennessee Oklahoma

(28:42) Auburn Arkansas

(36:46) Illinois Nebraska

(42:04) UNC & NC State blown out

(44:22) Utah Oklahoma State

(47:48) Kansas State

(54:56) Small Sample Heisman

(58:46) Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

