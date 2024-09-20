Week 3 preview: Stroud vs. Brian Flores, Saints get tested, Harbaugh vs. Steelers D | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to discuss their favorite matchups to watch for NFL Week 3. The duo start with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Jim Harbaugh will face his first real test for his run-first offense. Next up the New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and Charles wonders if Philly can make OC Clint Kubiak actually think on the fly. C.J. Stroud vs. Brian Flores' Minnesota defense will be a great matchup to watch, and Derek Stingley Jr. vs. Justin Jefferson on the other side is must-see TV. The Arizona Cardinals have to face a real NFL offensive line this week in the Detroit Lions, and the Cardinals defense is doing some interesting stuff pre-play.

Nate and Charles finish up with some four-minute offense, as the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys compete in the "you good?" bowl, and the Atlanta Falcons try to improve on their Week 2 performance by taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

(3:35) Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(19:45) Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints

(33:50) Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings

(43:45) Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

(55:35) Four-minute offense: Ravens @ Cowboys, Chiefs @ Falcons

