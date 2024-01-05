Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills embrace after their game at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Few teams have more to play for in Week 18 than the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

[Week 18 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have faltered of late and now need to win to secure the AFC East. Josh Allen and the Bills control their destiny; if they win, they make playoffs. If they lose, they're outta there.

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 18 matchups in mind, especially with this being championship week for some leagues. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 18 matchups!