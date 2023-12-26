Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We are so used to Mahomes being such an unstoppable force in both fantasy and reality that when he's just "okay," we feel it like a gut punch. Yet, that's exactly how you could describe Mahomes' last month of fantasy production: just okay.

He hasn't gone over the 20-point threshold since Week 12. But perhaps he can return to form in Week 17, when Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on a Bengals defense that has been getting lit up through the air of late.

Check out where Mahomes lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 17:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 17 QB leaderboard?