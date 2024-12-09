Week 14 instant reactions: Bills' stunning loss, Darnold's hot streak, Seahawks lead NFC West | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

In this week's Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 14 NFL Sunday slate. Fitz and Frank start with some of the more interesting outcomes, including the Kansas City Chiefs escaping with a close win on Sunday night and the Buffalo Bills' stunning loss to the Los Angeles Rams, as Josh Allen's historic fantasy performance wasn't enough to save them. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Atlanta Falcons, as Sam Darnold continues to shine while Kirk Cousins struggles, leading Frank to wonder about Minnesota's offseason plans. Over in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks asserted themselves as the best team in the NFC West, dominating the Arizona Cardinals, with Frank predicting they'll win the division.

Later, Fitz & Frank dive into the rest of the Sunday slate. In Tennessee, the Jaguars handed the Titans another blowout loss, leaving Frank wondering if it’s time for a major rebuild. The Las Vegas Raiders’ nightmare season continued with a cheap shot injury to Aidan O’Connell, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seized control of the NFC South. Are the San Francisco 49ers still alive in the NFC playoff race? Fitz and Frank break down all the key takeaways, with a special focus on how the Bills, Vikings, and Seahawks stack up for the playoff push.

(1:45) - Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

(7:30) - Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

(13:30) - Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

(24:15) - Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

(29:00) - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

(33:00) - New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

(36:00) - New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants

(38:50) - Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles

(46:25) - Las Vegas Raiders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(54:10) - Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(56:50) - Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers

(1:00:15) - Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys preview

