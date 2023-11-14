Week 11 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after his rushing touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

There's a solid chance that Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is activated off IR to play in Week 11. The question now is, will Achance slot in next to Mostert to pick up where they left off as one of the most potent 1-2 punches in the game?

Or, will Mostert be relegated to a more traditional backup role and fantasy flex option as Miami looks to jumpstart an offense that hasn't been firing on all cylinders of late?

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 11. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 11?