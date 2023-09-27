Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday for Week 4 sit/start advice and analysis

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars lines up against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Week 4 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to get your lineup ready than by watching Fantasy Football Live. Starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will join host Jason Fitz to preview the week ahead and help with your sit-start decisions. They're also hit on some of the biggest questions we need answered.

Will the Lions and Packers have their backfields at full strength for their TNF matchup?

Can Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars get on track as they head to London?

Is top pickup De’Von Achane a must-start against the Bills?

What fantasy grades do members of the rookie class deserve?

NBC Sports fantasy analyst Lawrence Jackson Jr. will stop by for a conversation about optimal FLEX plays for the week.

We'll cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR pressing sit-start questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. The 75-minute show starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET — a new day and time this season — and goes right up until kickoff of Lions-Packers on TNF.

You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also answer your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.