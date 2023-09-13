Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday for Week 2 sit/start advice and analysis

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Week 2 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to get your lineup ready than by watching Fantasy Football Live. Starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET — a new day and time this season — Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will join host Jason Fitz to tackle your pressing sit-start questions, preview Thursday's clash between the Vikings and Eagles and discuss if the Dolphins are fantasy's new juggernaut.

They'll also debate if James Cook is trustworthy after a subpar opener and examine if top pickup Kyren Williams is worthy of starting against a tough 49ers defense.

Yahoo Fantasy contributor Sal Vetri will offer quick-hitting advice and his keys to victory, while special guest Jennifer Eakins from 4for4 will reveal some players you might be better off dropping.

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

We'll cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR pressing sit-start questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. The 75-minute show starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET and goes right up until kickoff of Vikings-Eagles on TNF.

You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also answer your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.