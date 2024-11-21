Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton out for rest of season with ACL injury

Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - NOVEMBER 10: DeAnthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball down the floor during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 10, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

De’Anthony Melton’s season is over.

The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday night that Melton will undergo season-ending ACL surgery.

Melton went down in the Warriors' 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks last week, though it's unclear when he was hurt exactly in that game. Melton, who was recently moved into the Warriors' starting lineup, was then ruled out indefinitely with an ACL sprain in his left knee.

Further testing in recent days, however, determined that it would be in his "best interest to proceed" with surgery rather than try to return to the court this season. Melton will now do that in the coming dyas.

Melton joined the Warriors this past offseason on a one-year, $12.8 million deal after spending the past two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in six games with Golden State.

Though Melton should be ready to go for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, it’s unclear where he’ll end up. Melton will be a free agent this upcoming summer. While he looked solid for the Warriors early this season, the team may not be willing to sign him to another deal — especially with him coming off of an ACL injury.

