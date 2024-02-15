Warriors attempt LeBron trade, Knicks protest, Magic retire Shaq's number & All-Star thoughts | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the week as we head towards All-Star Weekend.

First up, the New York Knicks filed a protest with the league over a loss that included a late foul call against Jalen Brunson. The referee said after the game that the foul call was a mistake, but that still might not be enough for the Knicks to win this protest.

The Charlotte Hornets have started their search for a new head of basketball operations, so Jake Fischer put on his reporter hat and tells us which names are the most likely candidates to end up in Charlotte before the end of the season.

Adam Silver has once again brought up the topic of Las Vegas and NBA expansion. Jake is tired of hearing about it, while Dan wonders what would happen to the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Orlando Magic retired Shaquille O’Neal’s #32, and SuperProducer John Gennaro thinks that he had something to do with it. Meanwhile, Dan is shockingly upset over the actual banner that was lifted into the rafters.

Following the report that the Golden State Warriors (and Philadelphia 76ers) had reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers about potentially trading for LeBron James, Jake and Dan discuss why the Warriors would make such a move and why this story isn’t over just because the trade deadline has passed.

Finally, with NBA All-Star Weekend kicking off tomorrow, the guys talk about what they’re excited for (Jaylen Brown in the dunk contest, Steph vs. Sabrina, Wembanyama in the skill competition, etc) and what they’re disappointed in (moving back to East vs. West and away from the Elam ending) before Dan explains that this event isn’t for basketball die-hards.

