Wake up! 10 deep sleepers to target in your drafts | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Andy Behrens,Sal Vetri, Yahoo Sports

'Convictions Week' rolls on with Andy Behrens back in the host chair and Sal Vetri joining him to identify the 10 deep sleepers you need to target later in your drafts. Behrens and Vetri pick players from each skill position that are set up to severely out-kick their ADP. The two also discuss players to target for Yahoo's million dollar sweepstakes with NBC. They end the show answering your pressing draft questions in the fantasy mailbag:

(5:00) - Sal and Andy identify 10 deep sleepers

(37:30) - Sal and Andy pick stars and sleepers to target in the Yahoo million dollar sweepstakes

(44:30) - Fantasy mailbag

