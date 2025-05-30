Vikings extend GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for multiple seasons following another playoff appearance

The Minnesota Vikings believe in the vision general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has for the organization's future. The team reportedly handed Adofo-Mensah a multiyear contract extension Friday after the team made the playoffs in two of his three seasons at the helm, according to multiple reports.

With the move, both Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell are under contract with the team for the foreseeable future.

The Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The team has gone 34-17 under his guidance, making the playoffs twice since he took over.

