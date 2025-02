Victor Wembanyama to miss rest of regular season with shoulder injury, Spurs say

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chuck's Global Stars looks on against Kenny's Young Stars during the 74th NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center on February 16, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-2025 season due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Thursday. The All-Star center has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in the right shoulder, per the team.

This story will be updated.