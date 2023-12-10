Vanderbilt CB BJ Anderson reportedly accused of biting security guards 1 day after declaring for NFL Draft

BJ Anderson Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) against Hawaii during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Nashville. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

On Thursday, Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Hours later, the same player was reportedly arrested over an absolutely bizarre accusation.

Anderson was arrested early Friday morning and charged with disorderly conduct, assault and public intoxication after being alleged to have bit one security guard in the chest and another in the butt during an altercation at a Nashville bar, according to The Tennesseean's Aria Gerson.

The alleged altercation was reported to have taken place at the Barstool Nashville Bar, where security told police Anderson was denied entry to the bar after being found trying to enter with a Gatorade bottle containing alcohol. Anderson, who was celebrating his birthday Thursday, allegedly attempted to enter again after throwing away the bottle, but was denied.

At that point, Anderson was alleged to have pushed one security guard, leading to another stepping in and restraining him. As they held him on the ground, Anderson allegedly bit one guard in the "right chest" and the other in "the right glute area."

Both guards reportedly had bite marks to show police.

Anderson also allegedly had bloodshot eyes and breath that smelled like alcohol. He was reportedly booked into jail at 3:32 a.m. Friday and was released at 7:40 a.m.

Anderson's NFL Draft announcement remains up on Instagram.

Anderson recently finished his sixth season with Vanderbilt, posting eight tackles and three passes defended in three games. He could have been eligible for a seventh year due to so many games missed, but opted to head for the NFL instead.