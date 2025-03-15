UNLV fires head coach Kevin Kruger after 4 seasons

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - MARCH 07: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels looks on during the second half of a game against the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit on March 07, 2025 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Lobos defeated the Rebels 81-67 to secure an outright regular season title, the team's first regular season title since 2013. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Kevin Kruger is out as head coach of UNLV's men's basketball team, the school announced on Saturday.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Coach Kruger for his hard work, commitment, and dedication over the past four years as head coach of the Runnin' Rebels," said UNLV athletic director Erick Harper in a statement. "While there have been notable achievements during his tenure, there have also been challenges. We have significant aspirations for our men's basketball program, both within the Mountain West and on a national level, with the goal of competing in the NCAA Tournament.

"Our expectation is to contend for and win championships. After evaluating the program as a whole, I believe a change is necessary to achieve these goals."

In four seasons with the Runnin' Rebels, Kruger went 75-55 and failed to reach the NCAA tournament. UNLV went 18-15 this season, finishing sixth in the Mountain West conference. They were eliminated in the conference tournament quarterfinals to Utah State.

Kruger's dismissal comes a year after UNLV went 21-13 and reached the quarterfinals of the NIT postseason tournament.

It also comes at a time when the athletic department is over $26 million in debt and will look to donors to help pay off the $2.35 million owed to Kruger on a contract that runs until after the 2026-27 season.

UNLV's next men's basketball coach will be its sixth since 2011 after Kruger's father, Lon, led the program for seven seasons. The Runnin' Rebels have not reached the NCAA tournament since 2013.