UFC 291: Derrick Lewis grabs TKO win with flying knee, gives interview of the year after taking his pants off

UFC 291: Lewis v de Lima SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 29: Derrick Lewis celebrates his TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Derrick Lewis is nothing if not an entertainer.

The veteran UFC heavyweight notched his first win since 2021 on the main card of UFC 291 in the most demented of fashions, throwing out the rarely seen heavyweight flying knee to knock Marcos Rogério de Lima off balance. Thirty seconds and dozens of punches later, Lewis had a first-round TKO win.

DERRICK LEWIS CAME FLYING IN 😳#UFC291 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/XLXJXYvK8r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2023

Lewis then proceeded to get his money's worth out of the win, which was broke a record for most UFC knockouts with 14.

After losing his last three fights, Lewis yanked his shorts off — a move he's performed before — and threw down a crotch chop before jumping to the top of the Octagon.

After being declared the winner, Lewis gave a postfight interview where, well, we'll just list off some highlights:

"I just said 'Imma throw some bulls*** and see if it lands.' It did."

"Your dickhead got a mind of its own."

"Shout out to my wife, I'm gonna come home and bust those guts up. Get ready girl."

Lewis also mentioned this was the final fight of his current UFC contract. As far as the promotion is concerned, he probably couldn't have represented himself better.