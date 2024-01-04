Tyreek Hill's house fire ruled accidental, caused by child playing with lighter

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The fire that destroyed part of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's home in South Florida was caused by a child playing with a lighter, according to the Davie Fire Rescue Department.

"The fire was determined to be accidental, and it was caused by a child playing with a lighter within one of the bedrooms alone," Fire Marshall Robert Taylor told the Miami Herald. "Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely."

On Wednesday afternoon, 20 units from three local fire departments arrived at Hill's home and attempted to extinguish the fire for more than 30 minutes before the receiver arrived, according to WSVN 7 News. Hill was at the Dolphins' training facility, approximately 12 miles away, when the blaze began.

Hill was seen greeting his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who was waiting outside with two children as firefighters entered the home looking for remaining hotspots. Vaccaro carried a backpack as she and Hill walked up and down their driveway, assessing the damage to their residence. WSVN's aerial broadcast showed smoke coming through a large hole in their roof.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus addressed reporters outside of the residence once the NFL star and his family left the scene. Rosenhaus said the damage from the fire was limited to one room, expressing gratitude on the family's behalf.

"He and his family are safe," Rosenhaus said. "No one was injured No. 1, no pets, so for that, we're very grateful. We're very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there'll be some smoke and water damage. It's very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope."

Hill joined the Dolphins in March 2022 via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. He purchased the mansion for $6.9 million that offseason, shortly after he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension to stay in Miami. The deal made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, based on average annual value.