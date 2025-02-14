Tyreek Hill, Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles agree to finally race some time in 2025

Boston, MA - February 2: Noah Lyles delivered on all his boasts, and for a crowd eager to see him, at Sunday's New Balance Grand Prix at the TRACK at new balance. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

After months of trash talk, Olympic gold medal sprinter Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill have agreed to race and find out which one is the faster man.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Lyles and Hill said that the race will happen in the spring or summer before Lyles takes part in the U.S. outdoor championships in July. The location and the competition's distance has not been decided on either.

Track world about to be in shambles 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2025

This idea has been in the works for a while. Back in August, Hill told Kay Adams that he would beat Lyles in a race "by a lot" before officially challenging the 2024 Olympic men's 100-meter gold medalist to a race a week later.

Hill also questioned whether Lyles was really sick when he won bronze in the men's 200-meters race after testing positive for COVID. The sprinter later withdrew from the men's 4x100-meter relay final due to his illness.

When asked about Hill's remarks on the "Nightcap" podcast, Lyles said the outspoken NFL star is "just chasing clout" and challenged him to back up the bold assertion.

Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race …. https://t.co/b2I0QXojvU — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 18, 2024

<em>"He's challenging me to race in the 100? We can race," Lyles said. "If he's serious about it, if he's truly serious about it — I'm not talking about, you're just talking on the internet and you ain't actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying let's set something up — if you're serious about it, you'll see me on the track."</em>

Earlier this month Lyles won his fourth consecutive 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and pulled out a piece of paper afterward with a message for Hill.

Noah Lyles wins his FOURTH straight 60m final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix…plus a little message. 👀



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/QYjkEtqksx — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 2, 2025

While Lyles has the track and field pedigree, Hill also has a background in the sport. The NFL veteran has experience in track from his high school and college days and ran a 9.98-second 100-meter race and also won a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the World Junior Championships in 2012.

Despite Hill's speed, Lyles told PEOPLE that he's confident he will retain the "world's fastest man" title after taking care of the NFL receiver in whatever distance they agree on.

"I think it speaks for itself," Lyles said. "Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win."