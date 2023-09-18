Tyreek Hill calls out Patriots fans after Dolphins win: 'Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL'

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms-up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins deserved to celebrate after narrowly defeating the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football,' but no one enjoyed the win more than Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. Following the 24-17 win, Hill called out Patriots fans, saying they were "some of the worst fans in the NFL."

Hill made those comments in the locker room after the win. When asked how it felt to defeat the Patriots in New England, Hill responded by saying, "It felt tremendous." He then called Patriots fans the worst in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill on Patriots fans: “Those fans are some of the worst in the NFL. … They’re real nasty.” pic.twitter.com/NpEKqUHHbQ — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 18, 2023

Hill's full quote read:

"It felt tremendous. Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I'm gonna stand on that. Because they are real nasty. And some of the things that they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So, yeah, it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'll do it again. Bye."

Hill declined to go in depth about what he heard from fans during the contest.

Though the Dolphins picked up the win, Hill didn't have a huge statistical day. The Patriots tried to take Hill out of Miami's game plan. It mostly worked. Hill had just 40 receiving yards, though he did score a short touchdown just before halftime.

Patriots fans, in particular, haven't been called out as much by opposing players as some other teams in the area. Boston Red Sox fans, for example, were accused of making racist taunts to Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones in 2017. The team apologized for the actions of those fans. In 2022, LeBron James called Boston Celtics fans "racist as f***." Hill did not go into detail on the specific things he heard during Sunday's win.

After defeating the Patriots, and their fans, in Week 2, Hill and the Dolphins will host the Denver Broncos in Miami in Week 3.