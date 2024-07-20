Twins shortstop Carlos Correa goes on the IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa missed the 2024 MLB All-Star Game due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Twins placed him on the 10-day injured list on Saturday after an MRI exam revealed the condition.

Correa received a platelet-rich plasma injection during the All-Star break and will wear a walking boot as a result for the next couple of days, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told the Associated Press. His IL stint is retroactive to July 16, reports The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

During the first half of the season, Correa batted .308 with an .896 OPS, 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 RBI. His average is the second-highest among Twins regulars behind Jose Miranda (also currently on the IL), while his home run total is tied for the team lead with Carlos Santana.

Correa, who turns 30 in September, has been dealing with nagging pain in his right heel. He's painfully familiar with plantar fasciitis, having played through the final four months of last season with the condition in his left foot. According to him, this latest injury isn't as serious as last year's, based on the MRI results.

Austin Martin was activated from the IL to take Correa's spot on the roster. The utility man has played left field, center field and second base this season while batting .265 with a .702 OPS and nine doubles.

All-Star Willi Castro is starting at shortstop in Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. He's played 24 games at the position this season, starting 20. Amid his best offensive season, he's batting .265 with a .774 OPS, 22 doubles, seven homers, 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Minnesota also placed pitcher Chris Paddack on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. The six-year veteran has a 4.99 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings in 17 starts this season. The Twins called up Edouard Julien from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Paddack's roster spot. Until he was sent down, Julien batted .207 with a .676 OPS, seven homers and steals.