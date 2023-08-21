Tropical Storm Hilary wreaks havoc in southern California: Live updates

Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern California CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Tropical Storm Hilary lashed Southern California on Sunday, triggering flash floods, mudslides, and power outages after making landfall in northern Mexico, leaving at least one person dead.

The National Weather Service is warning of “life-threatening and locally catastrophic flash flooding” as Hilary moves up the West Coast. More than 20 flash flooding warnings were in place across California early Monday morning.

Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit the state of California in over 25 years.

Yahoo News is providing live coverage of the historic storm and its impacts from reporters in California and elsewhere in the blog below.