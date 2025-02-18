Trey Murphy on his ABSURD ascent & his must-hear hot take on ZION WILLIAMSON | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

From role player to STUD, Trey Murphy's individual ascent this season surprised even himself. The Pelicans' superstar-in-the-making shares how he went from doubting himself to now KNOWING why he belongs. Trey kept it real on why his New Orleans Pelicans team started the year so poorly. Kevin asks Murphy to fill-in-the-blank: Zion Williamson is a top __ player in the NBA right now? That answer will surprise you. Plus with Trey being the most UNDER-APPRECIATED, unheralded star in the NBA, KOC asks Trey to pick a "starting 5" of the most underrated players in the NBA right now. You will never guess who's on his list. Trey also weighs in on what Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors said about the NBA becoming "boring." how the Oklahoma City Thunder are so hard to beat, his personal reaction to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, and much more.

(0:49) Draymond Green comments on NBA

(1:33) Why Trey Murphy loves ball

(2:26) Assessment of Orlando Magic

(5:16) Assessment of Detroit Pistons

(6:01) Murphy's development & improvements

(13:53) Under-appreciated NBA players

(20:41) Luka - AD trade reactions

(21:17) How can Murphy become an All-Star?

(23:27) Zion Williams impact on Pelicans

(25:49) Pelicans struggles this season

(30:48) Assessment of Oklahoma City Thunder

(34:20) Assessment of Denver Nuggets

(35:08) Toughest places to play in NBA

(40:34) Current state of the NBA

(45:41) Kobe's influence on Trey Murphy

(48:27) Call of Duty & gaming

