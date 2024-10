Colorado State v Virginia DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers looks on during the second half against the Colorado State Rams in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tony Bennett, the longtime coach of the Virginia men's basketball team, is retiring before the start of the season, per multiplereports. Bennett is reportedly retiring effective immediately, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

Bennett has coached the Cavaliers since 2009, and led the team to a championship in 2019. The 55-year-old coach led Virginia to six regular season ACC titles, two ACC tournament titles and is a two-time Naismith Coach of the Year.

