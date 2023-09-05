Tom Brady jokingly — we think — teases return to football in star-studded 'Manningcast' audition video

Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, meet after the Patriots' 31-21 win in their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

The "Manningcast" is back for the 2023 NFL season and could look at little different this time around. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning teased the possibility of adding a third host Monday.

They followed through on that promise Tuesday with a humorous, star-studded audition video, which featured Lil Wayne, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady ... among many others.

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

There are many funny performances in the video, though Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel might have the best cameo. In his brief clip, McDaniel told the Mannings, "You guys are terrible evaluators and go f*** yourselves."

None of those candidates got the job, which led Eli to ask whether there's anyone else on the list. Peyton said no, and crossed a name off his clipboard. The video then cut to Brady in the audition room, who said he didn't get the job and that he'll just have to "come back and play football game."

This is very, very, very likely to be a big joke. The entire video basically spelled that out. So, no, Tom Brady is probably not coming out of retirement. That would probably be much bigger news, and not something he would announce during a jokey "Manningcast" audition video. All NFL quarterbacks can stand down.

The "Manningcast," which airs on ESPN2, is well-received by fans. It's entertaining to watch Peyton and Eli break down games in the moment and interact with guests.

It's nearly guaranteed Brady will make an appearance on the "Manningcast" at some point in 2023. He's appeared on the program before, and should have plenty of free time this season now that he's no longer playing ... we think.